Who should be Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Year?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It has been another exciting season of high school football across Northeast Ohio.

The Season 25 finale of FOX 8 Friday Night Touchdown will air this Friday, Nov. 5 at 11 p.m.

But first, we need your help to select the 2021 FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ H. Jack’s Plumbing & Heating Player of the Year.

The ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ crew of Sports Director John Telich, Sports Anchor P.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin, Ken Carman, from 92.3 The Fan and Producer Nick Kovach have narrowed the field to just three finalists.

Now we need your help to pick the winner.

VOTE FOR PLAYER OF THE YEAR, RIGHT HERE

You can vote for the most deserving student-athlete in the poll below, until Thursday, Nov. 4 at 9 p.m.

Fan votes will count for one-third of the final total.

We will announce the 2021 FOX 8 Player of the Year on the Season 25 Finale of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, Friday night at 11 p.m., only on FOX 8.

Here are the 3 finalists ( in alphabetical order )

– DREW ALLAR, QB Medina

PASSING: 230/350, 3,442 yards, 40 TDs, 4 INTs

RUSHING: 91 carries, 313 yards, 7 TDs

– TOMMY BEBIE, RB Rocky River

OFFENSE: 1,550 yards rushing, 20 TDs

DEFENSE: 112 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

– HAKEEM QURAN, RB Lakewood

OFFENSE: 1,661 yards rushing, 22 TDs & 1 TD reception

DEFENSE: 32 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 INT, 1 forced fumble