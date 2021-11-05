What to expect for season finale of Friday Night Touchdown

Related video: Highlights from week 10 of Friday Night Touchdown

(WJW) – It’s the season finale of Friday Night Touchdown and its week two of the high school playoffs. Here are a few of the more than 17 games we will be covering.

Find the latest scores here

Cleveland Heights vs. Medina

So far, 11 teams have tried but nobody has been able to figure out Drew Allar and the Medina Bees who rolled into the second round of the playoffs after shutting out Shaker Heights last week, 54-0.

Allar has thrown for over 3,400 yards this season with 40 touchdowns. The Cleveland Heights Tigers have the tall task this week of trying to claw out a win. Cleveland Heights is giving up an average of 18 points a game.

Berea-Midpark vs. St Ed’s

In the other half of that bracket, St. Ed’s will host Berea-Midpark. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

The Eagles faced Berea and Midpark in the playoffs in back-to-back weeks back in 1986, but that was before the two schools merged. The Eagles won both of those games. The Titans are coming off their first playoff win since Berea and Midpark merged schools.

Buckeye vs. Rocky River

Two weeks ago, Rocky River and Buckeye met at Buckeye to decide the first-ever Great Lakes Conference Championship. Now, the two meet again with much higher stakes.

The Pirates won the first meeting in Week 10, 23-12. After both teams won last week, they’ll square off again, this time at Rocky River with the winner advancing in the postseason. It should be another battle of the running “B”s with Tommy Bebie leading the way for Rocky River, squaring off against Ben Barnes of Buckeye.

Willoughby South vs. Nordonia

In Division 2, Region 5, Willoughby South will travel to Nordonia to face the Knights. Nordonia is coming off a 40-0 win over John Hay last week in the opening round of the playoffs.

Willoughby South opened their run to Canton with a 28-8 win over Bedford. Nordonia has won three straight games, including a 3-point win over Benedictine in week 10.

Walsh Jesuit vs. Hudson

Staying in Division 2, Region 5, it doesn’t get any better than this as Walsh Jesuit travels to Hudson.

The two teams have a combined four losses by four points. Walsh Jesuit enters the game after beating Maple Heights last week 49-24. They are riding an 8-game win streak into their match-up with Hudson who beat Lakeside last week 42-6.

Also tonight, we will hand out the Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Year Award.

Drew Allar of Medina, Tommy Bebie of Rocky River and Hakeem Quran of Lakewood are the finalists. The big announcement comes during the 11 p.m. show on FOX 8.