CLEVELAND (WJW) – High school football season is back! ‘Friday Night Touchdown‘ returns for its 27th season tonight.

FOX 8 crews will be out across Northeast Ohio to cover the best games in the area, including our Game of the Week as Hudson takes on Highland.

The Explorers, with a 13-1 record last year, will make their way to Medina and face the Hornets, who finished 12-1 in 2022.

Who will come out on top? Regardless, this season-opener could be worth some hefty OHSAA Playoff points in the long run.

Expect this game and plenty more during Week #1 of Friday Night Touchdown, which kicks off at 11 p.m. on FOX 8.

Join P.J. Ziegler, John Sabol, Ken Carman, John Telich, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin every Friday night for 30 minutes of highlights and analysis from the biggest high school football games across Northeast Ohio.