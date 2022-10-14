Related Video: Highlights from Week 8 of Friday Night Touchdown

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s Week 9 of Friday Night Touchdown and FOX 8 crews are heading to some great match-ups across Northeast Ohio.

Here’s a few of the key games we’re keeping a close eye on.

The votes are in! Tonight’s FOX 8 Game of the Week is Buckeye vs. Holy Name.

The Bucks and the Green Wave have both won four straight games to lock up OHSAA Playoff spots in Division III, Region 10. They are facing off for the Great Lakes Conference East Division title.

Parma pride is on the line in this week’s Chick-Fil-A Rivalry Game between Parma and Normandy.

The Invaders won the food donation drive, but can Parma get even on the field? We’ll have to wait and see.

We’ll see you at 11 p.m. on FOX 8 for the best high school football coverage in Northeast Ohio.