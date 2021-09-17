Welcome to Week 5 of Friday Night Touchdown

Related video: Highlights from Week 4 of Friday Night Touchdown

(WJW) – It’s already Week 5 of Friday Night Touchdown. It’ll be another gorgeous night for football, featuring a frenzy of games to look at.

The Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week will be between Rootstown and Southeast. That game will garner extended highlights on the show. It received 50% of the total votes from viewers.

The red hot Medina Bees, who have the most computer points in Division 1, Region 1, travel to Strongsville to take on the Mustangs. The Bees have been scoring 34 points a game.

Right behind Medina in the Division 1, Region 1 computer rankings is undefeated St. Ed’s. They will take their offensive show on the road to Massillon to face the Tigers.

The Eagles have been soaring on offense, averaging 46 points a game through the first four weeks of the season. Massillon, 3-1, have been averaging 32 points a game. Sky Fox will give us a look from above.

It was a tough Southwestern Conference opener for both Avon and Elyria. The Eagles lost to their rivals Avon Lake 30-24, and Elyria lost to Berea-Midpark. Avon enters week five 2-2. They haven’t had a start to a season like this since 2009. Elyria is 3-1, and this game could be an elimination game for conference title contention.

The Rangers from North Ridgeville will make the short 13-minute trip east to take on Olmsted Falls. The Bulldogs are 3-1 and only gave up 9 points last week to Midview while holding them to 78 yards. They’ll need another effort like that if they are going to slow down North Ridgeville, who is also 3-1 and averaging 31 points a game.

Week 5 will feature a Lorain County showdown in Columbia Station as undefeated Columbia hosts Brookside. The Raiders are ranked second in Division 6, Region 21. Columbia enters the game putting up 179 points. Brookside is 2-1 and 1-0 in conference play.

It’s the civil war between Willoughby South and Eastlake North. Matt Duffy and the Rebels are unbeaten and have this battle on their home turf.

Defending state champion Chardon travels to Mayfield to take on the Wildcats. Can Mayfield slow down the relentless ground attack that the Hilltoppers possess?

All in all, FOX 8 cameras will be at 20 games and we hope you will be with us at 11 p.m. tonight for another edition of Friday Night Touchdown.