(WJW) – High school football conference play kicks off with some big rivalry games in Week 4 across Northeast Ohio.

Friday Night Touchdown matchups

Let’s begin on the East side. A pair of unbeaten teams – defending Division III State Champ Chardon hits the road to play Painesville Riverside. The Hilltoppers have not lost at Riverside since 2018.

Game of the Week

Our Week 4 Chick-fil-A Rivalry Game of the Week: The Stow Bulldogs head west to take on the Medina Bees.



Both teams are coming off opposite outings last week. Stow (1-2) looking to rebound after blowing a 14-point lead in Solon, while Medina (2-1) is riding high after a big road win last week handing the Wadsworth Grizzlies their first loss of the season.

Join us for these highlights and many more, plus scores from across the region for your best high school football coverage for Week 4 of Friday Night Touchdown at 11 pm right here on FOX 8!

FOX8.com will have a complete list of scores.