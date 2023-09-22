AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Walsh Jesuit Warriors headed out to Akron to face off against the St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish in the sixth FOX 8 Game of the Week this season.

First play from scrimmage, Walsh’s Brock Sherman busted out a 65-yard run down to the Fighting Irish 17 yard line.

You always reward the guy who gets in the red zone, so no secret it was Sherman punching in a touchdown from a yard out. It was 7-0 Walsh early in the first quarter.

Walsh was driving again, but this time the Warriors didn’t get points because St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Danny Wildman picked off Keller Moten.

Irish took over in Walsh territory, but the Fighting Irish would fumble two plays later.

Later on the Warriors’ drive, Sherman took the 3-yard plunge in the gold paint. It was his second touchdown in the first quarter, making it 14-0.

The Fighting Irish would take the ensuing kickoff all the way to the Walsh 2 yard line. On the next play, David Johnson Jr. put the Irish on the board with the 2-yard touchdown run.

But in the end, the Warriors would have the last laugh. They stay undefeated at 6-0 with a 43-13 win Friday night.

