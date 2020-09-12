Walsh Jesuit battles Padua in Friday Night Touchdown ‘Game of the Week’

It’s the Catholic clash in Cuyahoga Falls.

Walsh Jesuit Warriors and Padua Bruins were long time rivals in the North Coast League. Now they’re both undefeated and battling for bragging rights.

Walsh strikes early, Matt Natali finds Josh Campania for the little dump off as he hugged the sideline for a 15-yard touchdown, 7-0.

Big road game tonight! pic.twitter.com/KBzyqX3YvM — Padua Bruins Football (@paduabruinsfb) September 11, 2020

Late in the first quarter, Matt Natale throws to Dom Grguric who makes a beautiful diving catch in the edge of the Endzone warriors up 14 to zip.

But a questionable late first quarter pass interference penalty against Charlie Klug gives the Bruins life.

The Bruins were able to take advantage Sam Ehrbar finds Daniel Peterson in the Endzone with the defender draped all over him. Bruins down 14 to 7.

Next possession the Warriors were able to stay on top with a little misdirection. Will Rumple rumbles untouched into the end zone Walsh leads 21 to 7.

Walsh Jesuit carries the lead into the fourth beating Padua 56 to 14.

