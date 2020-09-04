Wadsworth cancels varsity, JV football games after positive coronavirus test

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — Wadsworth has canceled its varsity and junior varsity football games against Stow-Munroe Falls due to a positive case of coronavirus.

According to the school district, a member of the Wadsworth JV/Varsity football team is considered positive for COVID-19.

In response, they have made the decision to cancel their games on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Tomorrow night's Varsity Football game at Stow-Munroe Falls is canceled & so is Saturday morning's home JV game vs. the Bulldogs. — Wadsworth Athletics (@whsgrizzlies) September 4, 2020

They have also postponed JV/Varsity football practices until the contact tracing process is completed by the Medina County Health Department and further guidance is provided.

A fourteen-day quarantine may be required for some individuals. School officials say they a Medina County Health Department representative will contact families if their student needs to quarantine.

Additionally, the district reminds community members that they have several protocols in place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

