Voting for Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week #3

CLEVELAND — FOX 8’s award-winning “Friday Night Touchdown” is back for its 24th season and better than ever.

Week #3 of “Friday Night Touchdown” kicks off this Friday, Sept. 11 during FOX 8 News at 10.

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin, and Ken Carman, from 92.3 The Fan for highlights and analysis from the biggest high school football games across Northeast Ohio.

Each week during the 2020 high school football regular season we will nominate four great match-ups for our FOX 8 Game of the Week.

Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to cast their votes for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during “Friday Night Touchdown” and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page.

The winning game will be announced live Thursday on FOX 8 News at 10 p.m.

Here are this week’s nominees:

A.) ST. EDWARD (1-1) at MENTOR (2-0)

B.) GENEVA (2-0) at WEST GEAUGA (2-0)

C.) BRUNSWICK (1-1) at ELYRIA (1-1)

D.) PADUA (2-0) at WALSH JESUIT (2-0)

