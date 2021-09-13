Vote now! Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week #5 nominees

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s award-winning Friday Night Touchdown is back for its 25th season and better than ever.

Week #5 of Friday Night Touchdown kicks off this Friday, September 17 at 11:00 p.m.

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin and Ken Carman, from 92.3 The Fan for 30 minutes of highlights and analysis from the biggest high school football games across Northeast Ohio.

Each week during the 2021 high school football regular season we will nominate four great match-ups for our FOX 8 Game of the Week.

Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to cast their votes for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page.

We will announce the winning game Thursday night here on FOX8.com and also on FOX 8 News at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

VOTE FOR THE GAME OF THE WEEK #5; CLICK HERE FOR THE POLL

Here are this week’s nominees:

A.) BERKSHIRE (3-1) at INDEPENDENCE (3-1)

B.) BROOKSIDE (2-1) at COLUMBIA (4-0)

C.) EASTLAKE NORTH (2-2) at WILLOUGHBY SOUTH (4-0)

D.) ROOTSTOWN (3-1) at SOUTHEAST (4-0)