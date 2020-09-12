Trinity Trojans beat Gilmour Lancers in Friday night match up; 42 to 34

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Gilmour Lancers hosted the Trinity Trojans tonight.

Trinity was on the offense with Ian Anderson looking deep and a great grab by Zion Owens.

The Lancers looked to get level. Thomas Richarson III pitched to Santino Harper who slipped in for the score. They were tied at seven.

Trinity made a come back to win the game 42 to 34.

