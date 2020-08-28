Tonight’s the night! Friday Night Touchdown kicks off on FOX 8

(WJW) — The day has officially arrived: the start of the 2020 high school football season in Northeast Ohio. FOX 8 will have you covered in this unprecedented fall of football. To be able to even begin the football season is, in some way, a minor miracle. Because of the coronavirus, some schools are not even playing football this fall. But for the many schools that are able to suit up in this abbreviated season, tonight is a special time.

We hope you join us for our coverage both on-air and online. Friday Night Touchdown will air during FOX 8 News at 10 p.m. It’s our 24th season and we are geared up.

Our Game of the Week features the two-time defending state champion Kirtland Hornets taking on the always tough Lake Catholic Cougars in Mentor. The first week features rivalries like Avon versus Avon Lake and down at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, get ready for a huge tussle between state runner-up Massillon and Tom Lombardo‘s St.Edward Eagles.

Other games to note feature the state semi-finalist Mentor Cards visiting Medina, and Brecksville going to Aurora to face the Greenmen.

The season will consist of six regular season games, and this year, for the first time, every school is eligible for the playoffs. The computer rankings will take the year off. Also, because of the unexpected nature of the coronavirus, there may be occasional instances where games are canceled. That has already happened in week one.

So, it’s almost game time. We look forward to bringing you week one of Friday Night Touchdown. I will be in studio, along with P.J. Ziegler. The commissioner, Dan Coughlin, will check in as well. We will see you tonight at 10 p.m.

