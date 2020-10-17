Streetsboro remains undefeated after win over Niles McKinley

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — The Streetsboro Rockets maintain their undefeated record with a Friday night victory over the Niles McKinley Dragons.

SkyFOX barely had time to get its camera focused before Maysun Klimak hit Hunter Hopperton down the seam. Touchdown Rockets!

In the next possession, the Dragons were driving.

But, the Rockets took over and Richtell McCallister took off.

He turned the corner and turned on the jets — 60-yards for a sky score!

Streetsboro stays unbeaten 41-6.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: