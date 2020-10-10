Stow-Munroe Falls tops Cleveland Heights 45-14 in FNTD Game of the Week

STOW, Ohio (WJW) — The Stow-Munroe Falls Bulldogs faced off against the Cleveland Heights Tigers in the first round of the Ohio high school football playoffs Friday night.

Both teams entered the match 4-1. The Bulldogs were anxious to get off to a great start in the playoffs and came out firing on all cylinders.

The handoff to Jack Bryden with a gain of over 20 yards got things rolling.

Then Owen Bainbridge fired a strike to Justin Waitman to put the Bulldogs up.

On the next drive Owen looked like Patrick Mahomes with the sidearm pass 20 yards out for the score to number seven Jack Costa.

But the Tigers weren’t done. Number 24 Owen Bisker comes exploding out of the scrum for a big first down.

That sets up this early second-quarter quarterback keeper by Darien Fair to keep the Tigers within striking distance.

But the Bulldogs come right back. Owen Bainbridge with this 20 yard laser to Dalen Stovall. Then senior running back jack Bryden finishes it off, to keep the Bulldogs in front.

Stow rolls 45-14. The Bulldogs are moving on in Region One.

