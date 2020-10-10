St.Vincent-St.Mary blanks out Springfield in high school football playoffs

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — SkyFox soared over the Emerald Aisles at St. Vincent-St. Mary Friday night, but this one was all Irish.
St.V’s led by a double-nickel and they weren’t finished.
After a Springfield punt, Antenio Louis did his best Andre Knott impression. He bounces outside 50 yards for the Irish.
St. Vincent-St. Mary squeaked by Springfield 68-0.
