St.Vincent-St.Mary blanks out Springfield in high school football playoffs

Friday Night Touchdown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — SkyFox soared over the Emerald Aisles at St. Vincent-St. Mary Friday night, but this one was all Irish.

St.V’s led by a double-nickel and they weren’t finished.

After a Springfield punt, Antenio Louis did his best Andre Knott impression. He bounces outside 50 yards for the Irish.

St. Vincent-St. Mary squeaked by Springfield 68-0.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Friday Night Touchdown Scores

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral