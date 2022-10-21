LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Hoban faced off against St. Edward in this year’s last Game of the Week for the regular season.

The Knights are ranked #1 in Division 2, while the Eagles are the top team in Division 1.

Something had to give at the madhouse on Madison and it was St. Edward that drew the first blood. Quarterback Lucas Perusek was on the keeper from nine yards out, 7-0.

Hoban was on the next possession and it was Mr. Football candidate Lamar Sperling on the second effort. He found the corner of the end zone and we were tied 7-7.

Ed’s had the ball again, but it was loose! Hoban had it with a chance to lead, but on the very next play, the Knights put the ball on the ground.

Eagles got the ball back and they cashed in. There was Marvin Bell from a yard out on the fourth down and Ed’s led 14-7.

Hoban punched back as Sperling hit the spin cycle and scored, but the PAT was no good. The score was 14-13.

Then, with the knockout blow, Marvin Bell was hungry for another touchdown from 53 yards out.

St. Ed’s wouldn’t look back, handing Hoban their first loss, 41-20.

Both teams head into the playoffs at 9-1.

