BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — This week’s Game of the Week could be the Game of the Year.

Bay hosted Rocky River — a pair of 7-1 teams vying for first place in the Great Lakes West conference.

Rocky River came out throwing, naturally. Julian Patti made it to Ryan Ricketti, who was blasted out of bounds.

River set up the punt — but it was a fake. Cam Hom picked up the first down and the Pirates’ drive resumed.

Nick DiSalvo ran hard. He carried tacklers for another first down.

The Pirates then turned to their bread and butter: Patti found Rowan McDougal open down the left sideline for a 38-yard pass and a touchdown to make it 7-0 River.

Then it was Bay’s ball. Michael Worgull picked off Michael Farrell’s pass, but the Pirates gave it right back. Jace Knapp intercepted for Bay and that triggered a 73-yard drive climaxed by a 1-yard plunge by Rocco Eriditario, tying it up 7-7.

The Pirates and Rockets went at it like Ali and Frazier, until Rocky River won in overtime, 28-21.

The Pirates are 8-1 — their best season in eons — and are now GLC West Division champs, sealing a playoff game at home in the first round.