Playoff Edition of Friday Night Touchdown: Vote for Game of the Week

CLEVELAND (WJW)– FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 25th season and better than ever.

The first OHSAA Playoff Edition of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ kicks off this Friday, October 29 after Game #3 of the World Series on FOX.

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin and Ken Carman, from 92.3 The Fan for 30 minutes of highlights and analysis from the biggest high school football Playoff games across Northeast Ohio.

Each week during the 2021 high school football season we will nominate four great match-ups for our FOX 8 Game of the Week.

Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to cast their votes for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page.

We will announce the winning game this Thursday night.

Here are this week’s nominees:

FNTD Game of the Week – Playoffs 1st Round Nominees :

A.) BEDFORD (6-3) at WILLOUGHBY SOUTH (7-3)

B.) MENTOR (5-5) at ST. IGNATIUS (6-4)

C.) RAVENNA (7-3) at AURORA (8-2)

D.) WEST GEAUGA (7-3) at STREETSBORO (7-2)