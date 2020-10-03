Perry tops Geneva 49-14 in Friday Night Touchdown Week #6

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8’s award-winning “Friday Night Touchdown” is back for its 24th season and Perry and Geneva are facing off in Week 6.

One year ago, Perry and Geneva met in Week 9 to decide the Chagrin division of the Chagrin Valley Conference.

This year Geneva is 5-0 and Perry is 4-1. They are in different divisions but a great tune-up game heading into the playoffs.

Geneva was on offense. Charlie Taylor got the handoff, went right up the gut and into the open field. There was then a great open-field tackle by Perry to prevent the touchdown.

But that play set up the short touchdown run by Taylor putting Geneva on the board up 7.

Back comes Perry — Jaylen Anderson gets the flip, does the spin move, breaks off one tackle, and spins again before finally being brought down.

That run set up the reverse. Brandon Mason gets the ball, races to the endzone and scores.

However, Perry got the win, 49-14.

