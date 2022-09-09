PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Defending Division III State Champion Chardon faced off against Painesville Riverside in Friday Night Touchdown‘s 4th Game of the Week.

It was a packed house at Riverside as the Beavers hosted the Hilltoppers, trying to beat the streak.

Riverside would strike first. Mikey Maloney was on the keeper, a five-yard touchdown run and it was 7-0 Beavers.

Riverside was right back on offense and driving. Maloney was on the keeper again, coming right toward daylight. He was trying to make a big play and lost the football.

It was recovered by the Hilltoppers and Chardon was back in business.

On the third down, Alex Henry came in with the swing pass to Andrew Bruce. He had to fight the entire way, but he earned it. Bruce went 98 yards to the end zone, tying it up 7-7.

But that was the only Chardon touchdown of the night.

Riverside ended the Hilltoppers’ 31-game winning streak, beating the back-to-back State Champs 21-7.

