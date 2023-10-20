ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Mogadore faced off against Rootstown in the final FOX 8 Game of the Week of the regular season.

It was all on the line in the Portage Trail Conference, and Rootstown hammered first. Tristan McKibben laid the hammer to the Wildcats with a sack, forcing a Mogadore punt.

After a quick back and forth, the Wildcats would finally break the dam. Zeke Cameron hit Thomas Hinkle for a 21-yard gain to put Mogadore in the red zone for the first time of the night.

After the quarter, the Cats punched first, as Austin Constantine went in from two yards out. It was 7-0 Mogadore.

Next, the Rovers’ drive turned into a disaster, as Rootstown fumbled the snap on the punt and the Wildcats took over. The junior Aaron Rumschlag bullied his way in for a 21-yard touchdown.

Mogadore claimed another Portage Trail title with a 27-0 win over the Rovers.

