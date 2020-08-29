Mentor Cardinals come out victorious against Medina Battling Bees; 37-19

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Mentor Cardinals took on the Medina Battling Bees on Friday.

Medina took advantage of a Cardinal turnover with Drew Allar finding Michael Rodak who takes it inside the Cardinal 10-yard line. That sets Allar to the corner of the endzone and he has Luke Hensley for the Bees touchdown. They led 6-0.

Back came Mentor, Brenden Panhorst takes it right up the middle, he has Mentor’s first down. Then quarterback Ian Kipp drops off the pass to Panhorst who has an opening and takes it inside the Bees five-yard line.

That would set up Kipp for the Mentor touchdown and the Cards give Coach Gray his first win 37 to 19 over Medina.

