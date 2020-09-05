Mentor Cardinals beat Euclid Panthers; 27 to 12

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The Mentor Cardinals took on the Euclid Panthers Friday.

The Panthers would strike first. Atiba Fitz broke a few tackles and got to the outside for a big gain. Then Malachi Davis put some touch on the ball and Armond Scott hauls it in for the early lead.

But the Cards would strike back. Ian Kipp hits John Sierputowski on the quick slant and he outran the Panther D 56-yards for the score. Mentor was up 7-6.

Kipp would have a big night. He hits Hutch Baird to put them on Panther territory. And again, it’s Kipp to Baird across the middle this time leading the Cards to another 3 points.

Mentor edges Euclid 27 to 12.

