MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for.

Medina High School quarterback Drew Allar has been named the 2021 Friday Night Touchdown H-Jack’s Heating and Plumbing Player of the Year.

He was up against finalists Rocky River running back Tommy Bebie and Lakewood running back Hakeem Quaran.

Medina came out on top tonight against Cleveland Heights, 45-14.

