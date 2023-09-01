MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – The Wadsworth Grizzlies headed out to Medina to face off against the Bees in the third FOX 8 Game of the Week of the season.

It was a battle over bragging rights in Medina County with major playoff points on the line in Region 1.

Medina wasted no time, going eight minutes on their first drive and finishing with a Jack Wojciack touchdown. It was 7-0 Bees.

It was Wadsworth on the next drive and it was a disaster on their second play. A Grizzly fumble popped into the hands of Cooper Josefczyk. He returned it 39 yards for another Medina touchdown. It was 13-0 Bees.

But Wadsworth got it figured out on the next drive during Will Stack’s 38-yard keeper for a touchdown. The Grizzles would cut the Medina lead down to five after a two-point conversion after the Bees’ offsides penalty.

Medina came back, though. Dan Stoddard tossed to Austin Knowles, who made a one-man miss and he was gone, 52 yards to the end-zone.

Medina won their fourth straight in this rivalry, 40-23.

