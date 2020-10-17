Mayfield tops Nordonia 55-31 in FNTD Game of the Week

MAYFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — A pair of four-win teams face off in the FOX 8 Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week.

Mayfield entered the match averaging 45 points the last two weeks, while Nordonia’s explosive offense has scored 60 twice this year.

Mayfield head football coach Ross Bandera told us FOX 8 he expected a shoot-out and it was like that from the start.

Michael Huss hit Tim Steffans on the 30-yard pass, which set up the Wildcats at the Nordonia 26-yard line.

That play set up Huss on the quarterback keeper. He scored from 4-yards out and Mayfield took a 7-point lead.

Nordonia goes for it on 4th down. Joel Jones makes the catch and converts the first down.

The Knights converted two fourth down plays and score on a 2-yard touchdown run by Sal Perrine and we’re knotted at 7.

On the next Mayfield possession, Huss is getting it done on the ground. He goes 17-yards down to the Nordonia 13-yard line.

On the very next play, Joey Dostal goes in untouched from 13-yards out and Mayfield is back on top, leading by 7.

Then, Nordonia responds. A catch by Matt Hayes; it’s a 40-yard gain. It would set up a Nordonia field goal but Mayfield advances with a 55-31 win.

