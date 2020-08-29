Lakewood Rangers fall to Brush Arcs; 35 – 28

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The Lakewood Rangers hosted the Brush Arcs on Friday night.

The game finally kicked off after a 45 minute delay due to inclement weather.

The Rangers got moving pretty quickly with Lucas Winters going deep to Pete Patsouras for 35 yards. The team was looking for more, but there was a fumble and senior Jaylen Richardson recovered.

Lakewood tested the Arcs defensive secondary and they paid for it, Khalil Littejohn picked it off. He went 55 yards for the score.

Lakewood found their way back in the second half but the Rangers fell short.

Brush holds on to the win 35 to 28.

