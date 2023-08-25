LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The Clearview Clippers faced off against the Lakewood Rangers in the second FOX 8 Game of the Week of the season.

Both teams were trying to start 2-0 after tough seasons last year, and Lakewood would try to pull a trick early, but Clearview snuffed out the fake punt.

Ethan Lorenzana and Ashton Pabon made the stop.

On the next drive, Cy Christensen found Dominic Jackson for an 11-yard pass. Clearview lead first.

But then came Lakewood as Avery Holt sent it 33 yards to Alex Symons. Things were tied up 7-7- on Madison Avenue.

On the next drive, Christensen bulldozed it from one yard out to make it 13-7 Clippers.

Holt wanted to match him though, with the Rangers trying to pick up the first down and Holt took off for 13 yards.

The two teams were back and forth all night, with Lakewood holding off Clearview in a close 41-40 match-up.

The Rangers are now 2-0 to start the season.

