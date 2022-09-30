KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Perry Pirates made their way to face the Kirtland Hornets for the latest edition of Friday Night Touchdown‘s Game of the Week.

Early on, it was Perry right up on the scoreboard with Walter Moses to Owen McKoon, making it 6-0 for the Pirates.

Then, Perry decided to go for two and Moses was just as good again, this time to Datone Washington. Perry was in the lead, 8-0.

Pirates were driving again, this time going to the red zone, but the ball was loose. While the Hornets coach can’t do it for them, his son can. Philip LaVerde recovered it.

Instead of being down two scores, they were back in business.

Freshman Jake LaVerde went 69 yards to Gino Blasini and we had a brand new ball game.

Kirtland was down two, they went for two and Tommy Goahgolin got it for them, tying things up.

Then, on the kickoff, it was a squib and that ball was live in front of the ref. Luke Chooko came up with it.

The Hornets had the ball, they took the lead and they never looked back.

Kirtland won over Perry, 36-16.

