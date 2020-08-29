Kirtland Hornets dominate Lake Catholic Cougars in Friday Night Touchdown’s Game of the Week

It’s the battle of Route 306 in Friday Night Touchdown’s Game of the Week.

Lake Catholic Cougars are anxious to get this season underway, while the Kirtland Hornets are looking for their third straight state title.

The Hornets opened up pounding the football with Mason Sullivan taking it into the red zone.

They settle for the field goal and that put them up three to nothing.

Then Liam Powers throws a bomb to Anthony Demarco for a 30-yard game.

Then Mason Sullivan finishes it off with a 1-yard run 10-0.

Nick Schwartz continues to pound the rock through the heart of the defense for a big first down. Then Nick gets the call again and stuffs it in the end zone with the Hornets up 17 to nothing.

Kirtland goes on to win 31 to 15

