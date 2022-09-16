***The video above is from Week 4 of Friday Night Touchdown***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Week 5 of Friday Night Touchdown arrives with massive matchups right here in Northeast Ohio.

The votes are in! The next Game of the Week will be Valley Forge at Buckeye. Both teams are 3-1 and competing for both the conference crown and home field in the OHSAA Playoffs.

Two undefeated teams square off: 4-0 Hoban host 3-0 St. Ignatius. Hoban is averaging 43 points a game and is playing its first area team this year. Ignatius Wildcats haven’t let a team get within six points since Week 1.

After close calls in back-to-back weeks, the undefeated St. Edward Eagles head south to take on the 3-1 Massillon Tigers. Massillon has won three straight after losing its season opener to Cincinnati Moller.

Our Chick-fil-A Rivalry Game of the Week features the Fairview Warriors taking on the North Olmsted Eagles.



Fairview is trying to rebound after last year’s tough 45-0 loss at home to the Eagles.

Join us for Week 5 of Friday Night Touchdown for these games and more, plus scores from all across the region only at FOX 8 at 11 p.m.