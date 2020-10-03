Independence blanks Trinity 31-0 in FNTD Game of the Week

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — Friday marked the Regular Season Finale of FOX 8’s “Friday Night Touchdown.”

Trinity and Independence faced off in your Game of the Week, which was a big one in the Chagrin Valley Conference.

Trinity and Independence definitely turned out to vote and the Trojans can also light up the scoreboard, but will their playmakers shift into overdrive at Independence?

Here are your extended highlights:

Trinity comes in scoring a lot of points. There’s a high snap over the Trinity punters’ head and #70 David Dorko recovers for Blue Devils.

They give the ball to #22 Rory Corrigan and he will not be denied — Touchdown Independence!

The Trojans offense had rough going in the first half, but the defenders were making plays.

#56 Sean Arth makes the sack. Trojans quarterback Ian Anderson is intercepted by Eric Mitrisin and he almost takes it to the house.

Corrigan scored another touchdown, putting Independence in the driver’s seat.

Before halftime, the Trojans come up with an interception.

Independence blanks Trinity 31-0.

