The Hudson Explorers took on the Wadsworth Grizzlies Friday night.
The Explorers were looking for more with Aiden Lal on the sweep. He helps get the team keep their lead, 14-0.
Then Wadsworth takes over with Barrett Labas on the jet sweep, but then Johnathan Heisa rips the ball out and Ben Coates recovers for Hudson.
The Explorers turn it into a quick six. Jacob Paltani hits Vincent Matolka for another sky score.
Hudson wins 62 to 42.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- President Trump, Joe Biden react to death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- Holy Name tops Rocky River in Great Lakes Conference showdown
- Hudson Explorers come out victorious against Wadsworth Grizzlies
- Justice Ginsburg’s ‘fervent’ last wish was to ‘not be replaced until a new president is installed,’ report says
- Texas school district apologizes for ‘hero’ assignment listing accused Kenosha shooter