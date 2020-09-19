Hudson Explorers come out victorious against Wadsworth Grizzlies

The Hudson Explorers took on the Wadsworth Grizzlies Friday night.

The Explorers were looking for more with Aiden Lal on the sweep. He helps get the team keep their lead, 14-0.

Then Wadsworth takes over with Barrett Labas on the jet sweep, but then Johnathan Heisa rips the ball out and Ben Coates recovers for Hudson.

The Explorers turn it into a quick six. Jacob Paltani hits Vincent Matolka for another sky score.

Hudson wins 62 to 42.

