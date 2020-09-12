Hudson Explorers come out on top against Barberton Magics; 47-22

The Hudson Explorers took on the Barberton Magics in a Friday night match up.

The Magics were on the move but fumbled. Jonathan Heisa recovered the ball for the Explorers in Barberton territory.

Hudson quickly turns it into a quick six. First senior quarterback Jacob Paltani throws way across the field to Colin Pierce who takes it inside the five.

Explorers TD by Lightner gives Hudson 41-15 lead w/ 11:27 to play! pic.twitter.com/ZZeZnzQTCr — Brian Wilch (@BDWilch) September 12, 2020

Next play, Drew Lighner carries Magics into the end for a sky score.

Fast forward to the third quarter and Paltani on the quarterback draw, which couldn’t have been better. He’s gone with another score.

Hudson blasts Barberton 47 to 22.

