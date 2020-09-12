Hudson Explorers come out on top against Barberton Magics; 47-22

The Hudson Explorers took on the Barberton Magics in a Friday night match up.
The Magics were on the move but fumbled. Jonathan Heisa recovered the ball for the Explorers in Barberton territory.
Hudson quickly turns it into a quick six. First senior quarterback Jacob Paltani throws way across the field to Colin Pierce who takes it inside the five.
Next play, Drew Lighner carries Magics into the end for a sky score.
Fast forward to the third quarter and Paltani on the quarterback draw, which couldn’t have been better. He’s gone with another score.
Hudson blasts Barberton 47 to 22.
