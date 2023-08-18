MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – High school football is officially back and the Hudson Explorers didn’t waste any time as they faced off against the Highland Hornets in the first FOX 8 Game of the Week this season.

Both teams were unbeaten in the regular season last year, and the Hornets drew the first blood as sophomore Casey Myser went 65 yards to make it 7-0 Highland.

But on the ensuing kickoff, the 2,000 yard man, Ian Ludwig, took it 96 yards to the house, leaving it tied 7-7 right off the bat.

Later on, Highland was driving until Nick Innamorato tipped it and Lucas Trautmann picked it.

However, Hudson’s drive would stall. In the second quarter, Myser would take it from two yards out for his second touchdown of the night.

In the end though, it was Hudson running around Highland, as the Explorers took the victory over the Hornets, 35-21.

