Holy Name tops Rocky River in Great Lakes Conference showdown

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — A Great Lakes Conference showdown took place Friday night between unbeaten Rocky River and Holy Name.

The Green Wave came off a shut out of Normandy a week ago and the Pirates came off a big win over Fairview last week.

They were honoring the seniors at Rocky River before the game.

The Pirates had the football, but not for long. Braedon Spies handed it off and the ball came loose. Andrew Shiban recovered for Holy Name.

The Namers got right to work. Jayvon Williams had himself a nice little game. He helped the team with a 10-0 lead.

Williams showed his speed, then showed off his arm with a 20-yard pass to a wide open Eric Jones Jr. for the Namer touchdown.

The Green Wave had back to back shutouts beating Rocky River 34-0.

