High school football games postponed by storms to resume play Saturday

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — High school football is back, but unfortunately, storms delayed more than fifty matches Friday night.

The majority of teams waited out the weather and were able to resume and complete their games.

However, nine games were postponed and will resume play throughout the day Saturday.

Here is the schedule for the postponed games:

WOOSTER (7) vs MANSFIELD MADISON (0) at 11:00 a.m.

NORTHWEST (7) vs ORRVILLE (0) at 12:00 p.m.

FIELD vs WOODRIDGE at 1:00 p.m.

STOW (2) vs BARBERTON at 1:30 p.m.

CRESTWOOD vs ROOTSTOWN at 6:00 p.m.

MOGADORE vs UNIVERSITY SCHOOL at 6:00 p.m.

AVON at AVON LAKE at 7:00 p.m.

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS vs INDEPENDENCE at 7:00 p.m.

BEDFORD vs PADUA at 7:00 p.m.

