Here’s the list of Ohio high school football state semifinal pairings

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio high school football postseason continues this weekend, with 28 teams playing in the state semifinals.
First we’ve got Division I, II, III and IV Ohio games on Friday, Nov. 26, with Division V, VI and VII games taking place the following day. All games are set for 7 p.m.
The winners of each matchup are headed to Canton to play state championship games slated for Dec. 2-4
Take a look at the semifinal game pairings below, as offered directly from OHSAA:
Division I State Semifinals
Upper Arlington (14-0) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field
Springfield (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division II State Semifinals
Avon (12-2) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-3) at Parma Byers Field
Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-3) vs. Uniontown Green (11-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field
Division III State Semifinals
Chardon (14-0) vs. Millersburg West Holmes (14-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. Granville (13-0) at London Bowlus Field
Division IV State Semifinals
Youngstown Ursuline (10-3) vs. Port Clinton (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium
Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Jonathan Alder Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field
Division V State Semifinals
Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3) vs. Kirtland (13-0) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-2) vs. Versailles (13-1) at London Bowlus Field
Division VI State Semifinals
Carey (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium
Coldwater (12-2) vs. West Jefferson (13-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division VII State Semifinals
Newark Catholic (13-1) vs. Warren John F Kennedy (10-2) at Marlington Stadium
Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (13-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium