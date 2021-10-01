Get ready for Week 7 of Friday Night Touchdown

Related Video: Highlights from Week 6 of Friday Night Touchdown

(WJW) – Its Week 7 of the high school football season and FOX 8 is all geared up to bring you the best coverage of high school football.

Crews will be at 20 games, but here are just a few to look forward to tonight.

There will be a Great Lakes Conference showdown in Parma as Holy Name travels to Valley Forge to face the Patriots.

The Green Wave is coming off a big road win at Lakewood last week in which they put up 28 points. If the Green Wave is going to knock off Valley Forge, they better put up some points,. The Patriots defense is giving up an average of just over 15 points a game.

It doesn’t get any bigger than this in the Greater Cleveland Conference. Undefeated and number one Medina is traveling to Mentor to face the 3-3 Cardinals. This match-up is so big, it will be a nationally televised game on ESPN2.

It will be a rematch of last year’s Division I regional championship game won by Mentor 49-14. The Cardinals have lost three games in the last four weeks.

Long-standing winning streaks are on the line in the Chagrin Valley Conference when undefeated Kirtland visits Perry.

This game was voted as the Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week.

The Hornets have won 27 straight CVC matchups dating back to 2016. The Pirates have won 36 CVC contests in a row dating back to 2015.

Whose streak will end tonight? We’ll find out starting at 7 p.m.

The race to the Suburban League title is heating up and tonight, Nordonia and Hudson could complicate matters even more. Nordonia is 5-1 as they travel to undefeated Hudson to face the Explorers.

Both teams are being led by first-year quarterbacks. The Explorers have scored at least 40 points in five of their six wins.

Could it be a changing of the guard in the Southwestern Conference when Olmsted Falls travels to Avon to face the Eagles?

Olmsted Falls is 5-1 and sits in first place in the SWC. Avon is 4-2 and controls their destiny. They are the defending champions of the conference and have been playing that way as of late, winning their last two games by a combined score of 99-19.

We will see you tonight for another edition of Friday Night Touchdown.