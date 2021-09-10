Game of the Week: Tallmadge vs. Highland

(WJW) – The Tallmadge Blue Devils took on the Highland Hornets for Week 4 of Friday Night Touchdown‘s Game of the Week.

There was plenty of defense in this one early on as Ty Hurst looked to pass and the Hornets swarmed him for a sack.

It didn’t take long for Highland to get its offense going. Lukas Stiles tried the old ‘up and over.’ That run would set up a quarterback keeper for a Highland touchdown and the Hornets were on the board 7-0.

Fourth down for the Blue Devils, they were back to punt, but they saw something on film they liked. Ty Hurst found a wide open Nick Cuva who made the catch and turned a first down into a touchdown.

With Highland back on offense, they were back to the air. A pitch and catch set up another Hornets first down, but he fumbled and Tallmadge recovered. Their drive would stall.

That set up a 57-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Heichel who got behind the defense. He took it in for the score and Highland stung Tallmadge, 49-7.