Game of the week: Stow vs. Barberton

(WJW) – Fans were fired up as the Stow Bulldogs faced off against the Barberton Magics in the second Friday Night Touchdown game of the week this year.

It was a magical night at Barberton with a magical sunset basking the stadium in a golden glow.

With Stow on offense, Owen Bainbridge found his big tight end, Ryan Orosz, for the first down.

Then, Bainbridge walks in and Stow is on top early. The Bulldog fans think it’s a day at the beach.

Barberton kept on fighting, but Zavier Macon was bottled up all night by the Bulldog defense.

So, the Magics go to the air, but Teddy Gregory comes on the delayed blitz, sacking Chanden Lee. Stow turns it into a quick six.

Stow was starting to pull away, but Barberton finds a little magic. Chanden Lee goes up top to Hayden Macko who just barely squeaks in for a Magics touchdown.

However, the Bulldog ground game was just too tough.

Stow outscored Barberton 37-22.