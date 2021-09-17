Game of the Week: Rootstown vs. Southeast

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – Rootstown took on Southeast for Week 5 of Friday Night Touchdown’s Game of the Week.

Owen Martin and Reagan Pettigrew were crowned homecoming king and queen before the game in Ravenna Friday night, and the Rover rowdies were also ready for action.

The first half was all Pirates as Aiden Fisher with the quarterback keeper ran for over 20 yards.

Then, Jaden Sap finished it off with the short touchdown run to put the Pirates up, 7-0.

It was not the Rovers’ night as Brandon Nicholas had the ball hiked over his head before being tackled for a big loss.

The Pirates got the short field and again threw the ball to a wide open Jaden Sap for 20 yards.

Then, Aidan Fisher again found Jaden in the left side of the end-zone for the touchdown to put Pirates up, 14 to nothing.

Southeast edged Rootstown, 14-7, remaining undefeated.