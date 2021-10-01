Game of the Week: Perry vs. Kirtland

PERRY, Ohio (WJW) – Perry hosted Kirtland in a CVC powerhouse of a match-up for Week 7 of Friday Night Touchdown’s Game of the Week.

Senior running back Mason Russ got things going for the Hornets and took it down to the 10.

Quarterback Ramon Lescano snuck his way into the end zone, giving Kirtland an early 7-point lead.

Perry sophomore quarterback Brayden Richards tossed one out to his brother, Javin Richards, and Hornet Will Sayle made the touchdown-saving tackle.

The Hornets were back up on offense and it was Russ down the far sideline. He broke a few tackles before bringing down at the 2.

Lescano would sneak another one in, bringing it to 14-0 Kirtland.

But then came the Pirates. Richards aired it out and Brock Sivon hauled it for the big gain.

At 4th and goal, Richards passed to Sivon for the score, but the Hornets were too much tonight.

They won big 30-6.