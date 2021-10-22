Game of the Week: Olmsted Falls vs. Berea-Midpark

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – Olmsted Falls faced off against Berea Midpark at Finnie Stadium for week 10 of Friday Night Touchdown’s Game of the Week.

Berea-Midpark unveiled their new gray uniforms, but Olmsted Falls unleashed quarterback Charlie Ciolek who rumbled 37 yards as the Bulldogs went 72 yards on their opening drive.

Clay Vormelker powered down to the three and always reliable Rocco Conti went the final yard. The Bulldogs led 6-0.

The Berea-Midpark Titans retaliated quickly. Hudson Devins got it started and DeAngelo Borders turned the swing pass into a big gain.

Jack Arnold made a great leaping catch on the nine-yard line. Devin Johnson climaxed a 60-yard drive and it was tied, 6-6.

That’s the way it went all night, back and forth until Olmsted Falls won the Game of the Week, 63-49, and tied Avon for the Southwestern Conference Championship.