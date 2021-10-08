Game of the Week: Medina vs. Brunswick

(WJW) – The Medina Bees took on the Brunswick Blue Devils for Week 8 of Friday Night Touchdown’s Game of the Week.

Medina was looking for some revenge after losing to the Blue Devils last year. Matt Spatny made the blind-sided hit on Ethan Fritz.

The Bees are led by Penn State-commit Drew Allar. He can throw, but he can also run. He took it inside the Blue Devils’ 5-yard line.

That would set up Spatny on the 2-yard touchdown run and Medina lad the 7-0 lead.

They were just getting started. Allar went over the middle to Drew Hensley. He fought off one tackle and tacked on several more yards after the catch.

On 4th and 1, Spatny took it right up the middle, got the first down and some for the Bees.

Then, Allar rolled right, went back left and found an open Brennen Schramm for the Medina touchdown, bringing it to 14-0.

Brunswick was trying to get something going on offense. Fritz found Connin Som and the Bees wrapped him up.

Antonio Coleman got in the backfield untouched and Medina won the inaugural Tom Fasko Gridiron Classic 35-14, clenching at least a share of the GCC title. It’s their first football league title since 1973.