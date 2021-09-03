Game of the week: Lutheran East vs. Lutheran West

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) -The Lutheran East Falcons faced off against the Lutheran West Longhorns for Friday Night Touchdown’s third game of the week.

Lutheran East quarterback Jeremy Cowans was sacked by Elijah Burns and that’s how the night went.

Finally, Eddie Lewis broke loose for 24 yards and got a first down, but Lutheran West’s drive went nowhere.

Cowans recovered it and fans were still waiting for action.

Ja’Marrion Banks went up the middle for the Longhorns, but the waiting game went on with no score.

The game was scoreless into the fourth quarter until Jack LaPointe scored two touchdowns.

Lutheran West beat Lutheran East, 14-8.