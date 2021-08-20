Game of the week: Glenville vs. Chardon

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Chardon Hilltoppers took on the Glenville Tarblooders in the first Friday Night Touchdown game of the week this year.

It was also Glenville High School’s first game since 2019 because of a Cleveland Metropolitan School District policy during COVID-19.

The reigning Division III state champion Hilltoppers proved to be a tough test for Coach Ted Ginn’s Tarblooders. Chardon won, 28-14.

Chardon’s stadium renovations are not complete and the game was played at Painesville Riverside.