Game of the Week: Chardon vs. Kenston

(WJW) – The 5-0 Chardon Hilltoppers took on the undefeated Kenston Bombers faced off for Week 6 of Friday Night Touchdown’s Game of the Week.

Quarterback Alex Henry threw a perfect ball into the arms of Nathanael Sulka. Hilltoppers took the early lead.

JP Germano, on the option with the pitch to Sean Patrick, brought it close to a first down.

This time, Germano kept the option and fell short, so the Bombers had to punt.

Heath Fetchik dodged his way 65 yards, got some nice blocks and Chardon just piled it on.

Henry, having a lot of success with his legs, made a nice run and led to another touchdown.

A waltz was set up to Sean Carr into the endzone, Chardon winning big with 49-0.