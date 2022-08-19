CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – The Chardon Hilltoppers kept their winning streak going strong after a 14-7 victory over Olmsted Falls in the first Game of the Week of the season Friday night.

The Hilltoppers were back home defending back-to-back state titles and a 28-game winning streak. This was a defensive struggle.

James Rosol handed it off to Rocco Conti, who carried most of the load tonight for the Bulldogs. This was good for 20.

Later in the same drive, the pitch to Michael Candow got shut down and Chardon’s defense answered the call for a loss of six.

Olmsted Falls would get a stop of their own, this time on 4th and one, and the Bulldogs had the ball back. They looked in business, especially after a great catch by senior Andrew Herzog, but another drive was stalled.

We thought we were going to halftime scoreless, but then Andrew Bruce came in on the sweep and out of a cannon. Bruce went 66 yards for the score to give the Hilltoppers a 7-0 lead at the half.

Chardon held on to win 14-7, making it a 29-straight for the Hilltoppers.

